Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, was one of the celebrity guests to grace Fuji star, KWAM 1’s 50 years on stage party

At the event, the mother of two was spotted whining her waist on stage for the singer as he sang her praises

Iyabo Ojo’s dance moves were termed as sed*uctive by a number of people as they reacted to her display on stage

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, was one of the stars who graced Fuji star, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1)’s 50 years on stage event.

The star studded occasion took place on August 19, 2022, at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos and stayed a buzzworthy event for many days after.

One of the highlights at the party was Iyabo Ojo dancing on stage with the celebrant as he sang her praises.

Iyabo Ojo whines waist like snake as she dances with KWAM 1 on stage. Photos: @famousblogng

In videos making the rounds, the mother of two was spotted whining her waist like a snake for the singer on stage.

Wasiu continued to sing Iyabo Ojo’s praises and even tried to equal her impressive dance moves. See the trending video below:

Internet users react to Iyabo Ojo whining waist for KWAM 1 on stage

It didn’t take long for Iyabo’s dancing video to light up social media and it caused a major buzz as people reacted.

A number of people noted that her steps were sed*uctive while others claimed the actress must have been high. Read some of their comments below:

Orisunmibaremi:

“Maybe she don drink”

Kv_by_kelvin_:

“I just love Iyabo.”

Aderinsola:

“She’s highijo isonu.”

Bibi_trendzz:

“Shay she Dey try seduce the man Abi weytin be this dance ”

Everlywhyte:

“No be sed*uction be this…. The place I see that hand enh… Abeg make I pass.”

Luxurybykimora:

“God abeg ooo !!! Wetin be dis, private area caress ”

Ladyliketara:

“She’s look high.”

Jaded_by_jade09:

“This one na Hook-up dance ”

Rubyrose_global:

“Make she no let ever smiling wifey catch her sha.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“Make I keep quiet ”

Mz_themmzy:

“If aunty Emanuella remove chord with this dance Hehn aunty iyabo .”

Hmm.

Adedimeji Lateef serenades crowd with lovely performance at KWAM 1's party

Top Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef, was one of the celebrity guests at KWAM 1’s 50 year on stage event and he made sure to stand out.

The movie star treated the celebrant and other star guests to a worthwhile performance as he sang timeless Ayinla Omowura songs among others.

Adedimeji left the crowd dancing as he displayed his singing prowess to the audience and it didn’t take long for him to be appreciated.

