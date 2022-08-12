Actress Destiny Etiko kicked off her birthday celebration by giving back from all that the Lord has blessed her with

The celebrant visited her village and donated foodstuff and fabrics to widows in the community who were beyond excited to have her around

A video shared on her page captured the moment with items given to them as they sang and danced with the birthday girl

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko clocked a new age on Friday, August 12, but the movie star made sure that the celebration wasn’t all about her.

Etiko, through her foundation, decided to give back to people from her community as she marked the special occasion.

Destiny Etiko visits widows on her birthday. Photo: @destinyetikoofical

Source: Instagram

The actress stormed her village with bags of foodstuff and beautiful fabrics that were distributed to widows in the community.

“Already celebrating with so much joy and happiness ❤️,” she captioned a video post shared on her official Instagram page.

In the video, Etiko was joined by the happy women who had all received what she brought for them. They serenaded her with sweet music as she equally joined them in dancing.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Social media users react

calistaokoronkwo said:

"God bless you . See me grinning from ear to ear."

gift.ogo.927 said:

"God bless you for remembering them is not easy pop God bless you ,God bless you."

nana_yaa_celestine said:

"May God continue to bless you and as you do for others may the almighty do same for you ❤️."

realnzubeonyia said:

"God continue to bless you baby girl ❤️."

clalia09 said:

"Queen with a rare heart.......l love DESTINY.#ug."

officialtaata said:

"I love u plenty. Can't wait to meet with you ma'am."

