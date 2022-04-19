Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has left many gushing over some of the photos she shared from London

In a video she shared via her page, Etiko, who seems to be enjoying her stay in the UK, turned the road into a fashion walkway

Many of her fans and followers, as well as celebrities, have since taken to social media to react to her posts on Instagram

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has once again proven she is a big lover of fashion as she slays elegantly in London, the UK.

The Nigerian actress, who seems to be enjoying some lovely moments abroad, shared photos to tease her fans as she thanked God for what he was doing privately in her life.

Destiny shares photos from trip to London. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote:

“I want to publicly thank God for what he’s privately doing in my life ❤️.”

See the post below:

In a video she also shared on her Instagram page, Etiko turned London road into a fashion walkway.

See the post below:

Fans hail Destiny Etiko as she slays in London

Many of her fans, as well as colleagues, have stormed her comment section to applaud her. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

amarachiigidimbah:

"The gates of london has been shut, nobody go go again."

chisangamulenga._:

"It seems like the cars stopped for the unlimited drama doll.... UNSHAKABLE Leo queen ."

itznenyeofficial:

"Ogunudu !!!!!!!! MamiYou are extremely beautiful The pictures are amazing We miss you back home ."

ogobuaja:

"Na mi first time I dey see you travel to London ‼️♀️ you no dey like travel."

odogubossify:

"Wow classic baby stunning beauty you are so adorable dear."

realwillz_:

"But you no fit do this one here o see as them dy look you."

thriftwearsbybellz:

"Unlimited Drama Doll disturbing London."

