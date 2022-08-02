The President of the AGN, Emeka Rollas, recently gave an update on the abducted Nollywood stars Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel

According to Emeka, the abductors of the movie stars mocked him when he told them about N1.2 million was raised to free them

He added that the abductors asked how much celebrities always posting on social media has contributed

In a recent statement, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, gave an update on the abducted Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, who are yet to be released.

In a report via Vanguard, Emeka said he was mocked by the abductors when he told them about N1.2 million had been raised as ransom to free the actors.

Emeka said the abductors asked him if Nollywood celebrities' who post on Instagram have contributed their quota.

An extract from his statement read:

“Good morning, esteemed colleagues. This is to brief you about the happenings over five days now on our two colleagues abducted a few days back. The situation still remains the same but we are believing God to do His miracles and wonders at this point in time.

“Yesterday, while talking to the abductors, we were trying to explain to them that we were putting some funds together, we were contributing. We said that we had about N1.2 million. And they started laughing at us.

“They started mocking us and saying ‘all those your celebrities posting on Instagram, how much have they contributed?’ Immediately, it got to me that these people are watching us. It is not the best time to circulate this information on Instagram.”

AGN warns actors against shooting in cities outskirts

The kidnap incident of veteran Nollywood stars Cynthia Okereke, and Clemson Cornel made the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) give important advice to movie practitioners in the country.

The AGN, through its director of communication, Monalisa Chinda urged Nollywood practitioners not to shoot movies on the outskirts of cities where there are no proper security details.

The statement read:

"The two members were suspected to have been kidnapped and this has increased fear amongst members about safety of Actors filming in the country. In view of this sad development, the National President of the Guild Ejezie Emeka Rollas has instructed all Actors to avoid going to outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety."

