Popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda, shared a post on Instagram about her kidnapped colleagues, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel

The AGN's director of communication maintained that actors are not as rich as people think they are

Monalisa also maintained that the numbers of the kidnapper could be tracked as she confirmed that the search for her colleague to be freed is on

Popular Nollywood actress and director of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Monalisa Chinda, in an emotional post on Instagram, talked about her kidnapped colleagues, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel.

Monalisa noted that Nollywood practitioners receive paltry sums for their services as they also had to struggle through life and health issues.

Monalisa Chinda gives updates on kidnapped colleagues. Credit: @monalisacode

Source: Instagram

The actress wondered where the kidnapped actors will see a huge sum of $100,000 and noted that the numbers the kidnappers are using to communicate can easily be traced.

She noted that the search is on and urged the people to keep reposting content about the kidnapped actors.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Monalisa's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Monalisa's post about the kidnapped actors.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Iamijeomamichael:

"I think u guys are smart enough.this is a social media Age,they might be secretly following u up on IG,we should trade carefully, this isn't Africa magic ooh..may God have mercy."

Symply_swanky:

"God, please come through in this case, amen."

Indomitable_aisha:

"I pray they're released unhurt. They are not young, why will anyone put them through such torture? They don't even showcase wealth and the evil kidnappers are asking for a Whooping $100k? This is sad. May God grant them safe return."

Ogechukwuokoriefavour:

"Ma please your caption, you guys should do whatever you want without bringing it to social media, thanks."

O.c.kingsley:

"100 thousand dollars is too much for an average Nigerian actor. Infact eh no dey."

Destinytasie1:

"I really don't understand why people think actors are so rich... let's keep praying for their safety and God's protection towards their lives.."

