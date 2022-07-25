Even though she wanted a quiet 50th birthday, actress Bimbo Oshin has continued to be celebrated by friends and colleagues

One of her colleagues who celebrated the actress on her birthday was Muyiwa Ademola, who surprised Oshin with a cake

Bimbo Oshin couldn’t hide her excitement at the sight of Muyiwa at her residence as she hugged him and thanked him for the gesture

Actress Bimbo Oshin was taken by surprise by her colleague and friend Muyiwa Ademola on her 50th birthday as the actor stormed her residence with a cake.

The actress was said to have wanted a quiet celebration, but nothing had been quiet about the actress’ birthday as her colleagues, friends, and fans have continued to hail her for joining the 50 years club.

Muiywa Ademola gifts Bimbo Oshin a birthday cake. Credit: @authenticmuy @bimbooshin

Muyiwa Ademola, in an Instagram post, shared how he stormed Oshin’s residence with a birthday cake which got the actress gushing as she never expected it.

However, in a caption to his Instagram post, Muyiwa Ademola said his intention wasn’t to surprise the actress but to show her some love, but she was “beautifully” amazed when she saw him with the cake.

He wrote: “My intention wasn’t to surprise her but to show some love because she deserves it, alas! She was beautifully amazed . Keep being adorable Abimbola. The world celebrates you on your 50th despite your wanting a quiet one. Long life and enviable happiness sis.”

Check out the video below:

Fans react to Muyiwa Ademola's video

yewandefamakin:

"This is so beautiful to watch❤️❤️ happy birthday momma."

jumoketinuke:

"Loved the way she called your name with her sweet voice "Awwww....autheHappy birthday to her."

laralicious_20:

"Awwww!!! How thoughtful of you Uncle Happy 50th birthday beautiful sis "

yetty2004:

"Awwww ❤️ ❤️ this is so beautiful...I am truly happy to see her smile again...After all she is being through."

fatimah_blawal:

"Thanks for the show of love. Long life mama HBD."

Fans gush as Nollywood’s Bimbo Oshin clocks 50

Legit.ng had earlier reported that congratulatory messages poured in for Actress Bimbo Oshin from fans, colleagues and friends as she clocked 50 years.

The actress clocked 50 on Sunday, July 24, and was lovingly celebrated by friends and loved ones.

Taking to Instagram with several videos, fellow actress and best friend, Jaiye Kuti, also heaped words of endearment on the celebrant.

