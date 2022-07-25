Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin has arrived on the fifth floor and is celebrating her golden jubilee to the delight of fans

Fellow actress and best friend, Jaiye Kuti, flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos and videos of the celebrant

Congratulatory messages equally poured in from fans and industry colleagues of the birthday girl

It is indeed a moment of joy and gratitude for veteran Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin, who has gotten the opportunity to witness her golden jubilee.

The actress clocked 50 on Sunday, July 24, and was lovingly celebrated by friends and loved ones.

Nollywood's Bimbo Oshin clocks 50 in style. Photo: @bimbooshin

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram with several videos, fellow actress and best friend, Jaiye Kuti heaped words of endearment on the celebrant.

“50 looks good on you. My love, my darling, my Angel, and my sweetheart. @bimbooshin Happy beautiful birthday sugar pie mi. Onitemi atata Agbeke Okin omo asowo jere Oja. Words failed me but you know how deep from earth to heavens my prayers has been. Let me just say I love you. May the good lord grant you eternal happiness," she wrote.

Check out some of her video posts below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

