Yoruba actor Lanre Adeyemi shared lovely moments with fans as he bagged a 2nd Master’s degree from the University of Salford, Manchester

The excited actor penned an appreciation message to his fans and followers for their support as he revealed it was not an easy feat

Many popular Yoruba movie stars have stormed his social media page as they joined his fans to celebrate with him over his latest win

It is a moment of celebration for Yoruba actor Lanre Adeyemi, who bagged a 2nd Master’s degree in the UK.

Lanre shared pictures and videos from the beautiful moments he bagged the degree as he penned sincere appreciation to everyone who had been there for him.

Lanre said one doesn’t necessarily dream a thing to achieve it. Credit: @lanreadeyemi

He wrote:

“It is Officially Official! My 2nd Master’s Degree. You don’t necessarily dream a thing to achieve it, this came as happenstance, but with rare grace, determination and a strong push, it came through. Thanks to you Yes, I am talking about you; Thanks for being a vehicle for this achievement, this fit would not have been possible without your immense support. Congratulations to me.”

See the post below:

The actor shared another video which he described as a gift from his school.

Nollywood stars, fans congratulate Lanre Adeyemi

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from his colleagues and fans. See them below:

yeyetoyintomato:

"Congratulations my dear, u are a goal getter any day all time, proud of u darling. My regards to ur darling wife and my grandson.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ more Success ."

adorabledebbie:

"Congratulations Lanre❤️ Well done More wins in Jesus name."

awonkanwa_speechman:

"Big congrats More grace & grease to ur elbow ."

raskyjoe:

"Congratulations sir and more win in Jesus name Amen."

am_daughter_of_grace:

"Congrats brother mi, more successful years ahead."

