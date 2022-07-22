Popular Nigerian actress, Doris Simeon, recently clocked a new age to the joy of her many fans on social media

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of one shared lovely photos of herself and also showed off her handsome son

A number of fans took to her comment section to wish her well as they dropped congratulatory birthday wishes

Popular Nigerian actress, Doris Simeon, recently took to social media to celebrate after she clocked a new age.

The abroad-based movie star turned a year older on July 22, to the joy of her fans on the internet.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the mother of one posted a series of lovely photos of herself.

In some of the snaps, the film star’s handsome son also made an appearance as he posed with his mother.

Doris also showed off her cowgirl side in some of the photos as she posed on a horse while rocking a hat.

In the caption of her post, the film star told fans that it was her big day. She wrote:

“Yeeaaaaaaaaaaaaa it’s my birthday.”

See her birthday photos below:

Fans celebrate Doris Simeon on her birthday

Read what some of social media users had to say below:

Officialaborisadebisola:

“Happy birthday sis,age gracefully in unlimited grace.”

Yomiadeyeri:

“Happy birthday to you babes, llnp.”

Dassybaby29:

“Happy birthday beautiful sis. Wish you LLNP ❤️.”

Funmicynthia:

“Happy Birthday BeautiFULL .”

Ojaytbabee:

“Happy Birthday and many more Doris.”

Hollyhay_creations:

“Enjoy your day to the fullest momma , I love you”

Yetiadeyeye:

“Happy birthday love.”

Sirt_oluwatosin:

“@doris_simeon_ may the lord bless and keep you Strong and favoured, Happy birthday iya Dafidi❤️❤️more Blessings.”

