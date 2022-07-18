Actor Ibrahim Suleiman left his fans gushing as he celebrated his wife Linda with a heartfelt birthday message on his Instagram page

The actor called his wife his "Sunshine", described how much colour she brings into his life and also thanked her for "being born and for sticking around long enough"

Fans and lovers of the celebrity couple have taken to the post's comment section on Instagram to celebrate the actress

With a romantic birthday message on Instagram, popular Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman has celebrated his wife Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, who clocked another year today, July 18.

The actor who took to his verified Instagram page to rejoice with his wife shared a video slide of some romantic shots of himself and his wife and dropped a heartfelt birthday message as the caption to the post.

Actor Ibrahim Suleiman and Wife Linda. Credit: @Ibrahimsuleimanofficial

Source: Instagram

According to the actor who called his wife Linda his Sunshine, she brings so "much colour" to his life, and she has a spicy personality.

He thanked his wife for being born and for sticking around long enough to give him solid reasons to keep his light on.

He wrote:

"…This post is about how much colour you bring into my life, and how spicy your personality is. Thank you for being born and for sticking around long enough to give this Northern Born Edo Boy some really solid reasons to keep his light on. I love you, My Sunshine. Happy Birthday ❤."

Check out his post below:

His wife Linda, however, replied to one of his birthday posts by thanking him for his sweet words and also said the actor was her lucky charm.

She wrote: "Awwwww thank you my heart beat!!! You're my LUCKY CHARM ❤️❤️❤️."

Fans gush over actor’s post, celebrate his wife

oliveemodi:

“Happy Birthday our Sunshine, no be only your life she dey light up dear. Na all of our lives she dey brighten❤️”

aimeez04:

“Awwww you both are the sweetest and "goofiest" romantic ones on the block. May your love stand the test of time and continually inspire us. May the threefold Cord you have with God keep you going. Many more years to Mrs @ibrahimsuleimanofficial May God lengthen your days and give you peace all through your years.❤️”

shezphayvour:

"The last part of the video got me seriously see as he was admiring after the kiss"

girllike_covhy:

"My God!!!’ This is so cute."

Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman’s almost 2-Year-Old son learns Mathematics

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor's son Keon is built differently.

According to a video, the actor's son who was 22-months-old loved to watch alphabet and number blocks on his tablet instead of cartoons.

Suleiman shared a video of the boy attentively watching a video on addition with rapt attention. He added that at Keon's age, all he wanted to do was eat, play, and watch cartoons.

