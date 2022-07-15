Nollywood star Uche Odoputa has married his lover in a beautiful ceremony, and he shared moments from the ceremony online

The actor kicked off his special day with prayers, and from the video sighted, he, as well as the guests at the wedding, had fun

A highlight from the ceremony was the moment Odoputa bounced people off the dancefloor so that he and his wife could take over

Popular Nollywood actor Uche Odoputa has finally signed out of bachelorhood, and he wedded his lover in a beautiful ceremony.

The actor shared beautiful photos and videos from the wedding ceremony as fans and colleagues showered him with congratulatory messages.

Moments from Uche Odoputa's wedding

The actor was sighted in a video on his knees as his people surrounded him and rained prayers on him ahead of his big day.

He captioned his Instagram post:

"It ended in Praise because we started with God."

Odoputa looked thrilled to finally be a husband as he lovingly held and posed with his new bride.

Uche and wife hit the dance floor

The actor literally pushed members of their wedding train off the stage as he cleared the road for his wife to dance majestically.

Uche himself showed off his dance skills as the MC and others hyped him and his woman. The guests happily sprayed the couple money.

Nigerians congratulate Uche Odoputa and wife

realafricanchina:

"Congrats my brother am so happy for u.... I must come see u if I enter UK."

mrssugarrr:

"Congratulations Nwokeoma."

estherene:

"Congratulations big bro."

meetjaneobi:

"God bless your home."

itslucydamian:

"Congrats Big Bro & My Lovely Boss @ucheodoputa1 Your home is blessed May you find all you desire and more."

omacletus:

"Congratulations Sir your new home is blessed ❤️"

mimigab_cilla:

"Congratulations legend himself. Bless you abundantly."

