Actor Ibrahim Suleiman has revealed that if his son isn't jumping around the house, the little boy loves to watch his alpha and number blocks

The movie star shared a video of the young boy paying rapt attention to the maths problem on his tablet

Suleiman who is in awe of his son revealed that at 22-months, all he wanted to do was eat, sleep, and watch cartoons

For most kids, especially toddlers, all they want to do is sleep, eat, watch cartoons and play, but Nollywood stars Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor's son Keon is built differently.

According to a video, the actor's son who is 22-months-old loves to watch alphabet and number blocks on his tablet instead of cartoons.

Ibrahim Suleiman shares video of his son learning maths Photo credit: @ibrahimsuleimanofficial

Suleiman shared a video of the boy attentively watching a video on addition with rapt attention. He added that at Keon's age, all he wanted to do was eat, play, and watch cartoons.

"When I was 22 months old, all I wanted to do was eat, play and watch cartoons. This one just watches Numberblocks and Alphablocks when he isn't running around and/or climbing furniture. Like he will legit swipe if you play most other things on his tab. These pandemic babies be built different abeg. Lol."

Nigerians react to Keon's video

adesuaetomi:

"See his tiny feeeettttttt."

chiidoe:

"He’s about to save us in 2023 presidential elections."

ruddiyeh:

"Wait you have a 2 year old? where is time flying to?"

sadeeequeen:

"This one is preparing for TOEFL cos what is this Keon?"

sgilolaogidan:

"Asin ehn!! But you'll see that maths and reading will come easy to him. Also try him with baby coding. If he likes these he'll most probs like that too."

bibiroyals_events_andmore:

"Abi he wants to write waec ni, the seriousness ehn."

