A beautiful couple has gone viral on social media after surprising a young man on his birthday

Despite having their wedding, the couple dressed in their wedding attires did not fail to celebrate the young man

A video shows him expressing his surprise and excitement after the couple presented him with a cake

A young man identified simply as Joe got speechless after a kind couple surprised him on his birthday.

The couple presented him with a cake and also sang for him despite having their wedding on the same day.

A beautiful video shows the couple holding his birthday cake while he blew out the candles and made his wish.

Beautiful couple celebrate man on his birthday Photo Credit: @whatisjoedoing

Source: Instagram

The young man @whatisjoedoing shared the video on Instagram while applauding the kind couple over their rare form of kindness.

Sharing the video, he said:

"On my birthday, I travelled last minute to sing at a wedding in New York. After the ceremony, the newly weds were waiting to be announced at their reception and I was told to come to the back. In the middle of their big day, they were thoughtful enough to give me a birthday song and cake.

"Mind you, I just met them for the first time today. I couldn't help but imagine this small gesture was a glimpse of their future marriage. Selfless kindness to other people and to each other."

Social media users gush over kind couple

victoryboyd said:

"Aweeee! Happy Birthday!! Also shoutout to @petercollinsmusic for the soundtrack to this video ☺️."

ajalevans stated:

"Omg this is awesome!"

kerry2smooth reacted:

"Dope. Happy Belated Born Day!"

cecilyalexa commented:

"Aww this is so beautiful! Derek & Alexis are the best! I was the original vocalist for their wedding! I was so sad to tell them I had Covid & couldn’t make it . But I’m so happy that you could do it! I looove your voice! ."

alexisjohara added:

"It was a joy to share the day with you, thank you for blessing us and our new marriage with your gifts ✨."

whatisjoedoing said:

"Also, shoutout to the three different people filming to get all these angles ."

lalynde remarked:

"There’s always room to celebrate more… to love more… to make room for more. And they, with their hearts of gold, made room for YOU! ."

bwatt3000 wrote:

"This was beautiful! I woulda cried ❤️."

