Actress Joke Silva has singled out Taiwo Ajai-Lycett as she celebrated her for being a good friend to her husband, Olu Jacobs

Silva, via an Instagram post, thanked Madam Ajai-Lycett for redefining the word friendship and described her kind of friendship as rare and different

Many of her followers, however, took to the comment section of the post as they gushed over the pictures of Olu Jacobs and Taiwo Ajai-Lycett

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has gotten everyone talking again. This time, she posted pictures of her husband and fellow senior actress in the industry, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, sharing some fun time recently at Olu Jacobs’s birthday.

In a caption to her post, Silva thanked Ajai-Lycett for being a different and rare friend and redefining the word ‘friendship’.

Actor Olu Jacob with Taiwo Ajai-Lycett. Credit: @ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

She wrote: “Over the years I have seen Friendship but @taiwoajailycett kind is so different and rare. Thank you for redefining the word Friendship.”

Check out the post below:

Fans’ reaction to Joke Silva’s post

maryamuwais said:

“Awww, these slides are so heartwarming. Old friends are just so essential on life's journey, bless them both ”

agathaodigie wrote:

“Just from the pictures one can tell. See how animated Uncle Olu is. May God continue to bless & preserve them both @taiwoajailycett & wonderful you Ma @ajokesilva . Amen.”

pastry_experts wrote:

“Two legends. Bless them.❤️”

dbanj_george_momoh:

“Hmmmm fine boy and fine girl that year ......you guys are still cute ”

lilianifeomaobayemi:

“Awww, Legends ❤️❤️❤️ Dis is beautiful”

Source: Legit.ng