Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs, recently had a big birthday party thrown for him to celebrate him turning 80

The star-studded event which took place on the evening of July 10, 2022, had a number of top media personalities, celebrities and more in attendance

A series of videos showing special moments from the birthday party have made the rounds on social media

Veteran Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs’ 80th birthday has been ushered in with great pomp and festivities as loved ones gathered to celebrate the patriarch.

The movie star who is to clock the milestone age on July 11, 2022, had a big birthday party thrown for him on the night of July 10.

Olu Jacob’s wife, Joke Silva, took to social media to share her joy with fans over her husband’s birthday party. According to her, it was also her big day.

Olu Jacobs at 80: Top Nigerian celebrities storm birthday party. Photos: @ajokesilva, @iraborsoni, @toyin_abraham.

The top actress posted a video showing a loved up photo of herself with her man as well as the party venue.

The camera scanned the whole area and showed the lovely backdrop, beautiful balloons, the bar area and more.

In her caption she wrote:

“My heart leaps for joy. It's my birthday too.”

See the video below:

Other top celebrities who were present at the event also updated fans on how it was going with a series of posts on their social media pages.

Some of the socialites spotted at the star-studded party are Toyin Abraham, Hilda Dokubo, Sola Sobowale, Mo Abudu, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Soni and Betty Irabor, Debola Lagos, Kunle Afolayan, Ireti Doyle and more.

See a video of Olu Jacobs cutting his 80th birthday cake below:

Toyin Abraham gathers Sola Sobowale, Joke Silva and more for photos at the birthday party. See below:

Kunle Afolayan, Hilda Dokubo, Sola Sobowale and other guests sing birthday song for Olu Jacobs. See below:

Soni Irabor, wife and other guests take photos with the celebrant:

Internet users react to photos and videos from Olu Jacobs’ 80th birthday

Bettyirabor:

“That minute when he smiled ❤️❤️❤️.”

Roselinetasha:

“To God be the glory Happy birthday to a quintessential gentleman and a jolly good fellow .”

Yaksaad:

“Many happy returns to Sir Olu Jacobs. God bless him always.”

Maxylikorville147:

“Legend.”

Adedayoobembegbadebo:

“Happy Birthday sir, more grace and strength ijn... We love you ❤️.”

Yinka.williams:

“It’s been a most beautiful moment celebrating Mr Olu Jacobs who I recall in his latter movies as Igwe. Congratulations to his eminence.”

Ivyekong:

“This is so beautiful aunty. May God bless and keep you both. Love you ❤️❤️.”

Happy birthday to Olu Jacobs.

Joke Silva styles ailing husband Olu Jacobs for 80th birthday photoshoot in adorable video

Joke Silva and her veteran actor husband, Olu Jacobs, recently gave fans a lovely representation of ‘through thick and thin’.

A video recently made the rounds on social media showing the celebrity couple sharing a beautiful and emotional bonding moment.

In the viral video, Joke Silva was seen styling her man as she tried to make him look sharp for his 80th birthday photoshoot.

