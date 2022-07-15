Actor Baba Ijesha’s jail sentence continues to trend online, and actress Iyabo Ojo is among the names that are making headlines because of it

Popular OAP Toolz has hailed the actress for refusing to be intimidated, especially as some of her colleagues took side with Baba Ijesha

Toolz added that she is now a fan of the actress, who in turn urged every child being abused to speak up and speak out

Popular media personnel Toolz has taken to social media to hail Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo following Baba Ijesha's sentence to jail.

Iyabo was among the few names that spoke up when the report went viral that Baba Ijesha abused a girl.

The actress clashed with some of her colleagues in the movie industry over the issue, making Toolz hail the actress for her courage in the face of intimidation.

Toolz added that Iyabo’s tackling of her colleagues made her become a big fan of the actress.

The media personnel said:

“Iyabo wholeheartedly tackling some of her colleagues over this Baba Ijesha issue made turned me into a massive fan of hers. How ppl could defend nonsense even with clear evidence is beyond me. Hope they give him a vigorous welcome on his first night.”

Reacting, Iyabo urged children being abused to speak up as Baba Ijesha’s sentence is a victory for them.

She wrote:

“Queen Mother. To all the girl child & boy child being abused never be AFRAID to speak up and speak out…This victory is for you”.

Internet users react

zatoplumpsis:

"Dem jide kosoko and oga Bello very shameless elders... olofaaino and ko."

teenah_01:

"I love and respect this woman. She fought, stood by her/the truth and won this, won it for us all❤️ E sweet me gan‍♂️."

kiitanbukola:

"If only people know why I love this woman IYABO OJO , if she likes u and she see you getting hurt she will stand for you and if she knows you are the one that messed up she will scold you.Blunt woman .."

Iyabo Ojo ensured Baba Ijesha was jailed for personal points

A writer with Twitter username Sir Davido Onyemaizu dropped his two cents about comic actor Baba Ijesha's 16 years jail term for molesting a minor.

Davido was of the opinion that Baba Ijesha's entertainment colleagues, Iyabo Ojo and comedian Princess set a trap for him, and he obviously fell for it.

He said the trap might be due to some misgivings he has had with his female colleagues and hoped that he has learnt his lessons.

