A Nigerian man identified as Fatai Adeleke has inspired many in the online community after his video made it to social media

The man who said he bears the same surname as Dvaido called on the popular musician to come to his aid with honest money

Adeleke stressed that it is better for him to be a food seller than resort to earning a living in a dishonest manner

Several Nigerians, moved by the man’s video, showered heartfelt prayers and words of encouragement on him

A viral video of a Nigerian man identified as Honourable Fatai Adeleke has moved many in the online community.

The middle-aged man was filmed at an ‘amala’ spot in Abeokuta which he runs and he briefly talked about his life’s journey.

'Amala' seller begs for Davido's help in video. Photo: @heavydenceblog/@davido

Source: Facebook

According to Adeleke, he decided to take on the job as a food seller because it is a much better option than going after a dishonest means of earning an income.

The man submitted that those who want to assist him are free to do so, adding that he bears the same surname as Davido and the singer should come to his assistance.

Adeleke, however, stressed that he only wants the singer to give him money from an unquestionable source.

In a different portion of the video, Adeleke mentioned that his work as a food seller brings him a lot of joy and helps clear his worries.

According to him, people in the vicinity are also very familiar with some of his tasty and mouthwatering offerings.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

Adeyinka Agbeke Sadiq said:

"Carry on sir , almighty Allah bless your business. Some man out there. Don’t want to do anything. Only for them to wait for they wife to die in work . Blessings to you man."

Akinbowa Bolanle said:

"I salute your courage. May God enlarge your business and send help from above."

Adeola Omo'baoke said:

"There's more story behind this man decision. Only him knowns what he has seen. Great job, God will keep blessing you man."

Senami Oketunde Abulude said:

"Amin..this man na comedian o..Contend in everything and dignity of labour. God bless your hustle sir."

Adepeju Adeniji S. Tiamiyu said:

"I love my people we are never ashamed of our sweat earned money labour with blessingsAbeokuta to the world."

