Former Big Brother Africa star, Tayo Faniran, got Nigerians talking when he shared his opinion about the idea of travelling out '

Tayo hit out at people who are planning to leave the country as he declared that he has spent 12 years outside Nigeria and has other plans

He bragged about his hometown in Oyo state and maintained that he desired to be there more than anywhere abroad

Do you have a Japa plan, or have you already left Nigeria for a foreign land? ex-Big Brother Africa star, Tayo Faniran, has a word of advice and a contrary opinion.

The reality star took to his Instagram story channel to brag about living abroad for 12 years and declared that he holds his hometown, Ilora, in Oyo state, dearer to him than anywhere else.

Tayo noted that, unlike most Nigerians, he wants everything that will keep him closer to his home and that is what he can refer to as growth.

In his words:

"I'm from a town called Ilora in Oyo area, Afijio local government, Oyo state. Keep that in mind."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Tayo Faniran's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Tayo Faniran's post about Japa, most of them blasted him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Og_alone_:

"Important information wey no concern anybody."

Ef_fy5:

"Some of us just want to make money in Nigeria go there for vacation then come back home."

Oficialbobbyfredrick__:

"That one concern you and your family bros, e no concern this user and 100 others.'

Sauceprince1:

"You didn’t know this, and didn’t say this, when you were away for 12years lol. Now you’ve discovered life itself, because you know what’s wrong and right for you. Allow others experience it themselves, experience is the best teacher big man."

_Toby_loba:

"“Shey you dey whine me nii” in that man’s voice Naso people wey wan join politics dey start."

_Deagram:

"You did well by spending 12 years outside. Now it’s someone’s turn to spend few years outside as well. Turn by turn."

Nina advises people who discourage others from travelling out of Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that BBnaija's Nina Ivy expressed her opinion about people living abroad and discouraging others from coming over.

The reality star advised such people to return to Nigeria if they are tired of the lifestyle abroad and can no longer cope with it.

Nina's statement stirred massive reactions online, with many giving their opinions.

