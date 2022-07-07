Business mogul Obi Cubana is enjoying his proud father moment following his son’s academic achievements in school

The nightlife entrepreneur took to his Instagram page announcing that his son bagged 10 different awards

Cubana shared pictures of himself and the young man as many well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Nothing beats the feeling of seeing one’s children excel and this sums up the current mood of billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

The proud dad happily took to his Instagram page with the news of his son Alex’s academic achievements in school.

Obi Cubana's son Axex bags 10 awards in school. Photo: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

According to the nightlife entrepreneur, the young man bagged 10 different awards. Not failing to remember his wife, Cubana extended his sincere appreciation to her for setting their children on the right path.

Pictures shared on Instagram captured Cubana and his son posing with the different awards he got from school.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the billionaire’s post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Cubana's son

sugarcrossofficial said:

"Congratulations my boy."

thesheamerica said:

"Wow wow congratulations my Lex baby, proud Aunty ."

legendre.eth said:

"My boy Alex the young Lion himself. @lush_eby the Lioness, always on job. Well done."

ruchimaemelife said:

"Billionaire wey still get time for family na the real MVP."

brownyigboegwu said:

"One day I will write same about my daughter @kosipearl_browny God bless your home boss @obi_cubana my role model."

ucjackson said:

"Na money dea work nothing more ."

iam_desmond_diamond_1 said:

"Congrats....we that lost our parents at the tender age when we see something like this, we Rejoice more because it gives us more energy to strive harder.. Congrats to uu superstar."

Mimi Orjiekwe's daughter bags 5 awards in school

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter.

Apparently, the movie star’s daughter, Jasmine, bagged five different awards at her school’s graduation ceremony.

"1 of Best 3 pupil’s in her Class Best In Creative Art! Best In General Paper! Neatest Girl! Most behaved!" she wrote on her page.

The happy mum shared photos and videos on Instagram as fans and other well-wishers congratulated the little one

Source: Legit.ng