As Nigerians give their divergent takes on the Ike Ekweremadu organ harvesting attempt saga, Joe Igbokwe, an ally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has issued a timely piece of advice, especially to those castigating the embattled lawmaker.

Igbokwe's advice was this:

"For those of us seeking a pound of flesh from Senator Ike Ekweremmadu’s travails pray that you do not have a kidney, heart, or liver problem as you go through the journey of life. Pray to God that your children or brothers and sisters do not witness such medical issues."

Igbokwe said he is standing with the Ekwermadu and his family (Photo: Joe Igbokwe, Ike Ekweremadu)

Source: Facebook

He went on to recount a painful experience in his family that took place in 2020 when relatives paid so much and arranged for one of their own to undergo a kidney transplant in India.

Igbokwe said just at the hospital in India where the surgery was to take place, the donor disappeared and the facilitator through whom the family got the donor abandoned the sick relative after collecting so much money.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Igbokwe, the relative died not long after he was brought back to Nigeria.

He narrated:

"Suddenly the donor disappeared, the facilitator who was extorting money from us left and abandoned our brother in India and returned to Nigeria when the donor disappeared. The sick was left alone.

"The money we gave him was stolen and he became stranded in India. I cannot recall what the family did to bring the man home. Eventually, he died three weeks after his return. We were scammed.

"The donor just wanted to get out of Nigeria to find his way. The facilitator planned to get a lot of money from us and when it did not come as expected he abandoned our dying brother in India and returned to Nigeria."

Stating clearly that a lot of families have been duped in the organ donating industry with nothing to show for it and that no one should blame whoever wants a dying family member to live, Igbokwe said he stands with Ekweremadu and his family at this trying time.

His words:

"There are thousands of Nigerians in this ugly and very dangerous business. It is a big industry and criminals are neck-deep into the business. Families have been scammed and duped millions without nothing to show for it.

"You cannot blame anybody who wants a dying family member to live. I sympathize with Senator Ekweremmadu. He wants his son or daughter to live even at all costs.

"May you never see what we saw in the family. May you not witness kidney failure, liver issues, or heart problems. Please encourage Senator Ike Ekweremmadu, his wife, and the family. This is not the time for political vendetta."

Identity of child Ekweremadu took to UK for organ harvesting revealed

Meanwhile, the identity of the child Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, took the United Kingdom for the purpose of organ harvesting has been revealed.

Though the name and photo of the child were not revealed to the public, details about the victim had, however, been made known.

According to the charge sheet, the victim is a homeless boy who was taken off the street of Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng