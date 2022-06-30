Popular skit maker, Kie Kie has replied critics of one of the recent videos she shared on her Instagram page

The brand influencer shared a video of herself dancing funnily and gave it a hilarious caption about 'serving someone breakfast'

Many people feel she might be referring to Funke Akindele whose marriage just crashed but she distance herself from it and lashed out at people who came up with the insinuation

Comedian Kie Kie sparked reactions when she shared a hilariously funny dance video that talked about breakfast.

Kie Kie reacts to allegations of mocking Funke Akindele. Credit: @kie_kie_ @jjcskillz

Kie Kie shared the video on her Instagram page and captioned it as:

"How you dance when they serve the person that served you breakfast breakfast"

Watch the video below:

Many people who commented on the video feel she might be referring to ace actress, Funke Akindele whose marriage to JJC Skills just crashed.

She noticed some of the comments and lashed out at the people who came up with such thoughts.

Kie Kie shared a clarification post on her Instagram story channel as she referred to those who thought she was trolling Funke Akindele as shallow-minded people.

She also bragged about not building her brand around on or around clouts"

"Listen, I know it might be difficult for some people to understand, but some of us didn’t build our brands on or around clouts. People have worked tirelessly for years to be where they are today, so please respect them."

The skit maker further expressed that she has fear of God in her.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Kie Kie's post about trolling Funke Akindele

Social media users have reacted differently to Kie Kie's clarification post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Teeh_lyfstyle:

"Wait I’m confused how did they drag Kie Kie into this matter? Like where’s the connection coming from?"

Mizsheye:

"Kie kie no Dey clout chase oh… make dem leave am."

Sosaesq__:

"What is wrong with Nigerians? How did that message even related to Funke?"

Nigerians react to Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz' crashed marriage

In the early hours of June 30, 2022, JJC took to his official Instagram page to announce the end of his marriage with Funke Akindele.

Funke and JJC were no doubt one of the celebrities who gave couple goals to fans and the news of their split caused quite a stir on social media.

A number of Nigerians trooped to their different platforms to share their takes on the issue and some of them had interesting reactions.

