Singer JJC took Nigerians by surprise after announcing his separation from actress Funke Akindele Bello

In a statement shared on his official Instagram page, JJC disclosed that the AMVCA event was the only time he managed to spend some time with Funke

A throwback video of the couple at the award ceremony has now resurfaced in the online community

Nigerians woke up to the shocking and surprising news of singer JJC Skillz's separation from his wife of six years, Funke Akindele-Bello.

Legit.ng reported that the entertainer penned a statement on his official Instagram page and disclosed that things have gone bad between them in the last two years.

Old video of Funke Akindele and JJC at AMVCA resurfaces. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

JJC had equally disclosed that he had to pack out of their Amen Estate home on the insistence of the Omo Ghetto actress.

In the statement, JJC said the only time he was able to get Funke’s attention was when they both attended the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA). He disclosed:

“3 months ago and at Funke's insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.”

Following JJC’s announcement, a video of the couple from the award night has now resurfaced on social media.

Funke and JJC appeared completely fine and normal as they both approached the stage to receive an award for Omo Ghetto: The Saga, a movie they both worked on.

During her acceptance speech, the actress also made sure to extend appreciation to her husband.

Watch the clip below:

