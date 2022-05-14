The AMVCA Gala Award took place on Friday night, with top stars from the entertainment industry storming the event

One noticeable highlight from the event was that power couple Funke Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz arrived at the event separately

Aside from that, the celebrity couples were not spotted together at the event as they took pictures and had fun moments separately with their other colleagues

It appears all is not well between Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, as the two attended the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) Gala on Friday night separately.

Unlike in the past, Funke and JJC would storm events together and rock complimenting outfits, but for the AMVCA Gala, the celebrity couple took things differently.

They arrived at the event in different cars, they also didn’t take pictures together as they both minded their business as they catch fun with some of their colleagues separately.

This further fueled the claims that all was not well between them.

See their post from the AMVCA below:

Mixed reactions as Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz attend AMVCA Gala separately

JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele react to breakup rumours

Nigerian celebrity couple, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz have now shut down rumours of their marriage facing serious troubles.

News made the rounds that the couple might have been facing hard times and it caused a buzz online.

In reaction to the news, JJC has now taken to his official Instagram page to show that all is well with his family.

