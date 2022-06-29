Nollywood stars Hilda Dokubo and IK Ogbonna are the latest celebrities to hard new degrees to their bag

Hilda and Ogbonna bagged doctorate degrees in Leadership and human development as they shared photos on their page as proof

Many Nigerian celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have stormed their social media pages to congratulate them

It is a big win for Nollywood stars Hilda Dokubo and IK Ogbonna to have joined the list of movie stars who have been honoured with doctorate degrees.

Hilda shared a photo of her certificate via her Instagram page as she bagged a doctorate in Leadership and Human Development.

Keep doing what you are doing: Hilda Dokubo advises fans. Credit: @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

The same degree was conferred on Ogbonna, who expressed excitement over the new feat.

They were awarded the degree for their selfless leadership and human development work in Nigeria.

Sharing the good news, Hilda advised fans to be on with their good works as they don’t know who is watching.

“Keep doing what you are doing, you never know who is watching. Well…this is more importance one in the bag. Have a blessed day people”.

Ogbonna wrote:

“Introducing Dr (Hon) IKECHUKWU MITCHEL OGBONNA. Thanks to the governing council of INSTITUT SUPERIEUR DE TECHNOLOGIES ET DE MANAGEMENT (ISTM UNIVERSITY) for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree in Arts in leadership and Development.”

See their post below:

Celebrities and fans congratulate Hilda Dokubo and IK Ogbonna

See the messages below:

alexxekubo:

"Congrats @ikogbonna my fellow honorary Dr… welcome to the Clan ."

chinonsoarubayi:

"Congratulations Dr. Ik Ogbonna Okosisi 1 of Africa You are doing well ."

opusky_artsanddesign:

"Congratulations ma'am, I'm proud of you❤️."

adokiene.gudi:

"Congrats my mentor indeed Yo deserve everything good and more ❤️."

