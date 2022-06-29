Nigerian actress Judy Austin revealed she was giving away N100,000 as she told fans what to do to be among the lucky winners

The actress' generous giveaway, however, stirred reactions as some online users claimed she was trying to bribe them

However, others went on to drop their account numbers as they thanked her in anticipation of getting their accounts credited

It appears what happens to be an act of goodwill from Nollywood actress Judy Austin, who is the 2nd wife of actor Yul Edochie has stirred reactions on social media.

Judy, in a post via her Instagram page, revealed a N100,000 giveaway to fans as she listed out instructions for them to follow to be among the lucky winners.

Mixed reactions as Judy Austin offers N100k giveaway

Judy’s action has stirred mixed reactions online, while some claimed she is trying to buy fans to her side, others went on to drop their account numbers.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bujeetreats:

"Fans keh!!! If your EP likes, let him/her keep sharing money daily, it won’t change anything."

jayes_fan_page:

"Use money to buy us e no go work..i can never accept anything from u snashi."

helen_paul608:

"Una dey take he giveaway later una go abus* her human being ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

oonuekwa:

"People take other people's husband because of their money. In your own case... I don't understand."

egobabym:

"Indeed there is hunger in the land sapa na your mate."

adaobi_emmanuella:

"There is hunger in the land see them dropping details.... Weldone beautiful soul ."

liberianjue1:

"Now una dey Hail my Friend Judy... Ma, asa etc na wa oo. As a fellow Husband Snatcher we know how to get less busy broke ppl don't take peson mata 4 ur Head."

Judy Austin officially introduces herself as Yul Edochie's wife

Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress put herself up for another round of dragging on social media after officially introducing herself as actor Yul Edochie's wife.

The actress took to her social media timeline to share a new photo of herself. In the caption, she referred to herself as her excellency as she added the actor’s name and surname to hers.

Sharing the post via her IG page, Judy wrote:

“Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie, Thanking God for his numerous blessings. Have a beautiful day bunnies.”

