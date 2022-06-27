Nigerian actress Caroline Danjuma celebrated her 35th birthday on June 26 with a lovely photoshoot , slaying in red

, She has, however, been dragged by a colleague, identified as Ebycalis, for lying about her age, and she also shared some details

The junior actress claimed she was 18 while Caroline was 22 when the latter starred in her first movie

This has sparked mixed reactions on social media as some asked why the actress would falsify her age

Many celebrities are known for keeping their actual age away from the media during their birthday celebration, while others would boldly flaunt theirs.

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, June 26, as she shared some cute birthday shoots.

Caroline Danjuma was called out after celebrating her 35th birthday. Credit: @carolinedanjuma @ebycalis

Source: Instagram

Sharing photos of her in a red gown, the actress wrote via her social media timeline:

“Time for a magical ride on the 35th floor. Cheers to a new year.”

However, a junior colleague to Caroline identified as Ebycalis has taken to social media to drag the actress for allegedly falsifying her age.

According to the junior colleague, Caroline, who she called Ekanem, was 22 when she was 18. She claimed she is now 38, meaning Caroline should be 42 this year.

She wrote:

“Lol, Ekanem please. No be only 35. When i co- produced my first movie "foreign affairs" which you starred in, I was 18 and you were 22. I'm 38 today. Na Twitter people una go dey bobo like this.”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as junior colleague claims Caroline Danjuma lied about her age

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

symplychi_oma:

"This 40 wey una Dey fear una go pass am in Jesus name."

itzlinda_bae:

"But why do most ladies lie about thier age."

fashion_magicblog:

"Somebody will tweet something about herself, another will come and say anything, even if she is lying why can't we just ignore, as far what she said didn't hurt another person ,this social media could be annoying sometimes."

stunninglukmakeover."

"How can she even be 35??? I wonder why una de fear 40 like leprosy."

Caroline Danjuma says some people tried to rewrite her story but God came to her rescue

The former actress in a lengthy message via her social media timeline appreciated God and her family members who have been supporting and motivating her.

Caroline described herself as ‘Gods favorite baby’, as she said He has not stopped guiding her.

She went on to drop a shade about some people trying to rewrite her story, but God has always come to her rescue.

