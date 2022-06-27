Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma shared a trilogy of her mother, who she said is in her 50s and her daughter

This is coming after the actress was dragged on social media for falsifying her age after she celebrated her 35th birthday

This actress queried how it would be possible for her mother to be in her 50’s while she would be in her 40s, as claimed by some critics

Nigerian actress Caroline Danjuma has responded to critics who called her out for falsifying her age after celebrating her 35th birthday.

The actress, in her response, shared a photo of her, her mother and her daughter, adding that her mother was in her 50s.

Focus on making money: Caroline Danjuma replies critics. Credit: @carolynahutchings

In a lengthy post via her IG page, Caroline fired back at her critics, raising questions on why they think she would reduce her age.

Addressing those who asked her to supply her certificates, the actress questioned if they had demanded the certificate of their parents to believe their age.

“Trilogy this is my mum who is in her 50s, so how in God’s name I be 46???, an extra from Caroline's post read.

See the post below:

Reactions as Caroline Danjuma drags critics

See the reactions below:

personaltransport_ng:

"We that went to the same high school with you knows you can never be 10years older than your class mates or your junior. You that was so tiny in school . Are they saying you were 23years old in jss3."

daizydaizy78:

"Whatever age u are we still love u…plus ur clap backs are deep."

pwerryjules___:

"Don’t mind them Queen ❤️it is not worth it."

kayoma_jr:

"so the thing de pain you."

Colleague calls out Carolina Dajuma over age falsification

Many celebrities are known for keeping their actual age away from the media during their birthday celebration, while others would boldly flaunt theirs.

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, June 26, as she shared some cute birthday shoots.

However, a junior colleague to Caroline identified as Ebycalis took to social media to drag the actress for allegedly falsifying her age.

According to the junior colleague, Caroline, who she called Ekanem, was 22 when she was 18. She claimed she is now 38, meaning Caroline should be 42 this year.

