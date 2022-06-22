They’ve Tried to Tell My Story but God Rewrites It: Caroline Danjuma Pens Deep Message Ahead of 35th Birthday
- Caroline Danjuma is in a mood of thanksgiving as she appreciates God for the 34 years of her existence ahead of her 35th birthday
- The former actress was also full of praise for her family, friends as well as fans who have been supporting and motivating her
- Many of her colleagues, alongside her fans, have taken to her comment section to drop lovely messages ahead of her big day
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A former actress Caroline Hutchins Danjuma is setting the stage for her 35th birthday, which falls on June 26.
In a lengthy message via her social media timeline, the former actress appreciated God and her family members who have been supporting and motivating her.
Caroline described herself as ‘Gods favorite baby’, as she said He has not stopped guiding her.
She went on to drop a shade about some people trying to rewrite her story, but God has always come to her rescue.
Regina Daniels & son melt hearts as they rock matching outfits, fans say they're the true definition of style
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Sharing a new photo, an extract from her post read:
“26th June I add another beautiful year full of divine breakthroughs orchestrated by God . To you all that have supported and keep supporting me , you have no clue how motivating that is .. just me sitting here and crying cause the love is overwhelming.. THANK YOU LORD , THANK YOU ALL .. ❤️❤️❤️.. now the journey to the great 40 begins since we don reach middle .. see small Carol baby o ..a bigger thanks to my grandmum , kids , my kids dad ,amazing friends and my boo .. you all taught me so much I never believed I had the strength to achieve.”
See the post below:
Fans drop lovely messages for Caroline
officialbushley_masibisi:
"The best part you don't look a day over 40! Forever 21 is you!! ."
ceo_danie:
"Happy birthday in advance my beautiful mami."
yoonishcakes:
"Happy birthday beautiful May lines fall in pleasant places for you."
Caroline Danjuma says producers couldn't afford her
The pretty young lady stirred reactions over a recent claim about her participation in the popular show Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL).
In an audio interview, Caroline revealed that the show's producers were unable to afford her and instead chose to give her an honorarium.
The former actress went on to say she spent the sum of N30 million to purchase the designer items she used through the show.
Source: Legit.ng