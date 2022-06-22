Caroline Danjuma is in a mood of thanksgiving as she appreciates God for the 34 years of her existence ahead of her 35th birthday

The former actress was also full of praise for her family, friends as well as fans who have been supporting and motivating her

Many of her colleagues, alongside her fans, have taken to her comment section to drop lovely messages ahead of her big day

A former actress Caroline Hutchins Danjuma is setting the stage for her 35th birthday, which falls on June 26.

In a lengthy message via her social media timeline, the former actress appreciated God and her family members who have been supporting and motivating her.

It has been an amazing 34yrs on earth, says Caroline Danjuma Credit: @carolinedajuma

Source: Instagram

Caroline described herself as ‘Gods favorite baby’, as she said He has not stopped guiding her.

She went on to drop a shade about some people trying to rewrite her story, but God has always come to her rescue.

Sharing a new photo, an extract from her post read:

“26th June I add another beautiful year full of divine breakthroughs orchestrated by God . To you all that have supported and keep supporting me , you have no clue how motivating that is .. just me sitting here and crying cause the love is overwhelming.. THANK YOU LORD , THANK YOU ALL .. ❤️❤️❤️.. now the journey to the great 40 begins since we don reach middle .. see small Carol baby o ..a bigger thanks to my grandmum , kids , my kids dad ,amazing friends and my boo .. you all taught me so much I never believed I had the strength to achieve.”

See the post below:

Fans drop lovely messages for Caroline

officialbushley_masibisi:

"The best part you don't look a day over 40! Forever 21 is you!! ."

ceo_danie:

"Happy birthday in advance my beautiful mami."

yoonishcakes:

"Happy birthday beautiful May lines fall in pleasant places for you."

Source: Legit.ng