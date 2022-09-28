Actor Yul Edochie's daughter, Daniella got social media buzzing when she shared a dance video of herself on TikTok

She was vibing to Brick and Lace’s Love is Wicked and dished powerful relationship advice to both male and female

Daniella noted that men and women would naturally make life difficult for their partners as they start families together

Nigerians have reacted differently to her post as most of them related it to the experiences she has with her parents

Yul Edochie's teenage daughter, Daniella, seemed to have garnered some experiences from the marital crisis involving her parents over the actor's decision to marry a second wife.

Daniella took to her TikTok page to share a video of herself dancing to Brick and Lace's evergreen single, Love is Wicked and passed a strong message along with it.

She advised people who are willing to be in relationships that they will face a lot from their partners, except they choose to be alone.

According to her:

"Just a reminder that men will show you shege, women will show you shege, the one's in between will show you shege so just book a flight to Neptune and start a family there by yourself."

Check out her dance video below:

Nigerians react to Daniella's post

Some of Daniella's followers on Instagram have trooped to the comments section of her video to share mixed reactions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Lizzy eva:

"Na so tell them, bo mention person name cos them know themselves."

Craveta events:

"Me sef I have become shege to anyone that tries to stress me."

Swankyy11:

"Make sure u show men shege oooooo."

~~XIN~~:

"The more I live, the more I don’t want to associate w people cos they’ll always show you shege."

Isabella:

"Omoo dats what I'm even planning on doing, I don really see shege for dis life."

May Edochie writes Yul about accepting polygamy

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife trended on social media again after the latter penned an open letter as regards their troubled marriage.

May, who was joined by Yul during her birthday ceremony made it clear that she won’t be number or coerced into accepting an idea that doesn’t align with her beliefs.

Hours after the open letter was made public, Nigerians have thronged social media with mixed reactions on the matter.

