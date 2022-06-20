Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi , is celebrating her beloved husband, Banky W , on Father's Day

, , The beautiful mother of one shared photos of the singer turned politician with their son, Zaiah, and she said loads of good things about him

Adesua also declared her love for her husband and explained how he bonds so well with their son

Actress Adesua Etomi has in the spirit of Father's Day heaped big praises on her beloved husband Banky W.

Adesua shared heartwarming photos of the singer and their son, Zaiah on her Instagram page and narrated how lovely a father Banky W is.

In the lengthy post, she expressed her love for the Banky loved Zaiah and they both connect so well.

According to her:

"I love how he screams PAPA with so much Joy, I love how his intelligence tickles and amazes you. I love how you watch videos of him over and over again, I love how your eyes sparkle when you look at him."

She also expressed how amazed she is that Banky still plays football with little Zaiah despite his age.

"Even though you're 40+ you play football with him. No matter how tired you are, you still find the strength to chase him around the living room. It's the little things bubba."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Adesua's Father's Day post

Social media users have reacted differently to Adesua's Father's Day post dedicated to Banky W.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Beennie21:

"This oppression is getting too much. Someone’s son please hurry up. Let’s make babies."

_Ghif_ty:

"This is beautiful ...Happy Father's Day papa zee and all the amazing fathers out there."

Rochellemusso:

"You're a present papa, the best papa, the exact kind of father I prayed our children would have " .........the most wonderful word's ever, I'm sobbing."

