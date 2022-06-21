Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has continued to earn the sympathy and support from fans on social media

The actor’s wife recently posted a video of herself singing and dancing at an event and fans reacted to the post

An online user requested for May’s account number and noted that they are ready to gather and support her financially

Controversial Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has continued to be shown love and affection by fans on social media.

The mother of four first gained the sympathy of fans after her husband married a fellow actress as his second wife after they secretly welcomed a child together.

In a new development, May’s fans gathered under her comment section to show their keenness to support her financially.

Fans show interest in financially supporting Yul Edochie's first wife May. Photos: @mayyuledochie

It all started when May posted a video of herself having a fun time at an event. The actor’s wife looked unbothered as she sang and danced.

Taking to her comment section, an online user, @Rita_B11, expressed how much people would have loved to send funds to May but were unable to because they did not have her account details.

Rita went on to explain the great lengths they had gone to get her details. She however noted that it was not too late and people are still willing to send her money for financial support.

She wrote:

“Queen May a lot of people wanted to support you financially but they just didn't know how to send funds to you I even reached out to tonto if she could post an account number on her page so people can send there donations because people love and trust her and we know she will deliver the funds to you but king tonto never responded back may if you cud put an account number here trust me you will be blown away how much fans are itching to support you pls think about it we love you May❤️”

See a screenshot of the comment below:

Fan shows interest in supporting May Yul Edochie financially. Photos: @mayyuledochie

See the video below:

Fans react to Rita’s comment on sending May Edochie money

Mayyuledochie:

“@rita_b11 thank you so much❤️❤️❤️.”

Vimbai0505:

“@mayyuledochie you are loved God bless you.”

Sexy_amanda22:

“@mayyuledochie I am ready oooooo.”

Pinky_tty:

“@rita_b11 you can say that again, she deserves it,thank you for bringing this issue to her attention I hope she will put the account so we can do something for her .”

Hmm.

Wives of a king: Yul Edochie praises his two madams

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s polygamous marriage has remained a talking point for Nigerians on social media following the film star’s latest move.

After the film star’s second marriage to fellow actress, Judy, caused an uproar on social media, Yul has tried to maintain a happy front for his family.

In a recent development, the actor’s first and second wives took to their individual social media pages to share lovely photos of themselves.

It wasn’t long before Yul took to the comment section of both ladies’ photos to show his love and admiration for his wives.

Source: Legit.ng