Veteran Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has continued to cause a stir online over his polygamous marriage

The movie star who recently married a second wife has made sure to attempt showing equal love to them online

Yul recently reacted to his first wife, May, and his second wife, Judy’s photos online by calling them wives of kings

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s polygamous marriage has remained a talking point for Nigerians on social media following the film star’s latest move.

After the film star’s second marriage to fellow actress, Judy, caused an uproar on social media, Yul has tried to maintain a happy front for his family.

In a recent development, the actor’s first and second wives took to their individual social media pages to share lovely photos of themselves.

Yul Edochie praises his first and second wives on social media.

It wasn’t long before Yul took to the comment section of both ladies’ photos to show his love and admiration for his wives.

Yul’s first wife, May, shared snaps of herself looking glammed up to attend comedian AY Makun’s child’s dedication party. See her photos below:

Yul took to her comment section and called her the wife of a king. He wrote:

“Lovely look. My CEO Extraordinaire. My Wife. The Wife of a King.”

Yul hails his second wife

On the other hand, the actor’s newly married wife, Judy, also posted a lovely photo of herself on her Instagram page and Yul was also found gushing over her in the comment section. See the photo below:

Just like May, Yul also called Judy the wife of a king. In his words:

“IJELE! Nwunye Odogwu. Nwunyem. The Wife of a King.”

See both posts below:

Nigerians react as Yul hails both of his wives on social media

Blesskidw:

“Maths teacher trying to balance the equation.”

Therealtianah:

“This man is just looking for ways to stay relevant ‍♀️ please shift biko.”

Okah_esther:

“King Solomon.”

Mr.lotanna:

“So many people against Yul but envy Regina’s marriage to Ned.”

Niky_beautie:

“Yul is living his truth y’all should accept that and move on.”

Patriciamusah:

“Which kind hailing’s be that I no day like that type of hailing’s.”

Simplyrolly_b:

“That is the problem with polygamy ..trying to satisfy both parties.”

Interesting.

