Amber Heard's team has complained about netizens spreading rumours about their client being axed from Aquaman 2

According to them, the vitriol began when the actress lost the trial case to her hubby who had accused her of defamation

Rumours circulating online claimed that Heard's role in the superhero film had been reduced to ten minutes but after the case ended, she was removed from the show

US actress Amber Heard's team has come out to shut down online rumours that the thespian has been removed from Aquaman 2.

Amber Heard recently lost a defamation suit filed by her ex-hubby. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Amber Heard still featured in Aquaman 2 film

According to the actress' team, she has been facing sharp online criticism after her ex-hubby Jonny Depp sued her for defamation and their case went to trial.

TMZ reported Heard's lawyers said contrary to what most people believe, she will be part of the superhero film expected to be released later this year.

They also claimed the rumours about Heard being nibbed from the film were vitriol born from the post-trial case.

There were online claims circulating that alleged that Heard's role had been reduced to ten minutes in the whole film, while there were others who claimed that after the verdict and losing against her hubby, they axed her completely from the show.

"The rumor mill continues as it has from day one -- inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane," said her team members.

However, the studio producing the anticipated film, Warner Bros has not commented on the axing issue.

Although Heard has no say in how much she will be featured in the movie, or if she will be recast, she already shot all her scenes a year ago and was also paid about KSh 234.5 million as shared in court during her trial.

Netizens sign petition to remove Heard from Aquaman 2

When Johnny Depp and Heard's court clash came to a close, the consequences of the court case took off.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's fans signed a petition seeking her role in the movie Aquaman 2 cancelled.

While more than four million people signed the petition, it was unclear if the move will amount to any consequences.

