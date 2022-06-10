Jennifer Lopez furious she had to share stage with Shakira at Super Bowl and felt insulted she wasn't able to headline the halftime show on her own

Lopez in her new documentary, Halftime, the Ain't your Mama singer admits that she initially thought co-headlining the Super Bowl halftime concert with Shakira was a horrible idea.

Jennifer snapped and called the idea the worst in the world, as headlining alone was something she had been dreaming off for years to do alone

In her new documentary, Halftime Jennifer Lopez has admitted she was not for the idea of 2021 sharing the Super Bowl headliner status with Shakira.

Jennifer Lopez enraged Super Bowl stage with Shakira. Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Jennifer enraged with NFL executives

In Hafltime, an enraged Jenny confronts NFL executives about why they wanted two women to do a job that usually only goes to one.

The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from the renowned singer opened at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, June in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez was enraged that she would have to split her big Super Bowl show with Shakira in 2021, describing it as the "worst idea in the world" in her new documentary.

Super Bowl needed two Latina's

The title alludes to JLo's upcoming 50th birthday as well as her Super Bowl halftime act, and the film promises to show fans her life on and offstage.

Having two individuals perform the Super Bowl is the worst idea in the world she said and added that it was the absolute worst idea ever.'

She added it was something she had been dreaming off for years.

Her manager also chimed in Medinna and noted that there has always been one headliner who developed the performance and it was up to them to choose whether they'd have other guests.

Medinna also though it was an insult that the show wanted two Latina's as headliners.

Lopez and Shakira were eventually able to collaborate, but their relationship was tense, albeit professional.

Jennifer reveals she is lucky to date Affleck

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that the 52 year old singer .

The two dated from 2002 to 2004, got engaged but never made it to the wedding part

Lopez said the relationship was different this time around as they now celebrate each other and do not take each other for granted

