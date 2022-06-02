Johnny Depp has won the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and is to be paid a hefty amount

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is to be awarded o ver N6 . 2 billion and his lawyers left the courthouse smiling

o . The jury found favour in the actor's lawsuit and that Amber's 2018 oped was defamation against him

Johnny Depp has won a defamation case against his ex-wife.

Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Photo: NDTV, Steve Helber.

Source: UGC

It's a win for Johnny

The jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp and found Amber Heard guilty for defaming the actor in a Washington Post and termed it malicious.

The Aquaman actress won one of three counterclaims against her ex-husband and was awarded over N820 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Captain of the Caribbean actor was awarded over N6.2 billion in compensatory and punitive damages.

Heard and Depp divorced in 2017

The two got divorced in 2017 and their trial was filled with contrary versions of their married life.

The world got a first-class view of the Amber and Depp's troubled marriage when Depp requested for the trial to be taped.

Johnny in a statement was humbled that the jurors had given him his life back.

In a related Amber Heard story, in a detailed post, on her social media, she noted that she was a very sad woman.

She was disappointed by the verdict because she claims the jury was swayed by the power, influence and sway of her ex-husband despite the evidence presented.

Depp won the case and is a happy man he got to put the record straight and cleared his name.

Johnny Depp says jury gave his life back

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that an elated Johnny Depp said he was humbled and that the jury had given him back his life after the ruling of the suit.

The actor who lost his role in the movie Pirates of the Caribbean was awarded punitive damages

Commonly known as Jack Sparrow, he noted he pursued the case for his kid and the people who still believed in him.

Source: Legit.ng