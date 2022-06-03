Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court clash has come to a close, and the consequences of the court case are beginning to take off

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's ex-wife, recently lost the defamation case against her ex-husband, and Johnny Depps' supporters are not letting her off easy

Johnny Depp's fans have recently started to target one of Amber Heard's biggest movie deals with DC Comic's Aquaman

Amber Heard is feeling the wrath of Johnny Depp supporters after her lawsuit loss.

Johnny Depp's win has spurred four million people to sign a petition to have her taken off the upcoming Aquaman sequel Image: Getty Images/Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Win McNamee

Source: UGC

Amber Heard is a Hollywood actress who has starred in various movies, with her biggest blockbuster being DC Comics' Aquaman franchise alongside Jason Momoa.

4 million Johnny Depp supporters sign petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2

Legit.ng previously reported that Amber Heard has to pay Johnny Depp 4.1 billion after defending him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Johnny Depp supporters are not satisfied as they want Amber Heard to face as many consequences as possible.

shared a post showing that four million people have signed a petition to remove Amber Heard from DC Comic's upcoming Aquaman sequel.

Netizens divided about petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2

Peeps were split as some thought that Amber Heard has already suffered enough while others feel differently.

@JuankandaJuan commented:

"OMG where do I sign!?"

Some thought that the call to remove Amber Heard was unfair

@mmgabija wrote:

"Where was this same energy when it came to literally any other abuser."

@Pandamasky thought there are more important causes commenting:

"Oh sure you guys would sign a petition to remove an actor from a movie no one cares about in a heartbeat but actual important petitions remain unsigned til this day."

@XINAmp3 commented:

"Still confused as about the details of this case and don’t really care to look deeper but what is obvious is the public hate and shame towards amber heard being wildly disproportionate to any male abuser ever."

One thing both camps had in common is they wondered how Amber Heard would settle the damages if she is not able to work.

@THardeola tweeted:

"Not supporting her o, but how will she get money to pay Johnny."

@samfourseven added:

"She need the money though "

@_temilawal commented:

"If you cancel her… how will she pay the 15m?

Eish: Johnny Depp stays cool at trial, won't look ex wife Amber in the face

Legit.ng previously reported that Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp has kept his eyes off former wife Amber Heard as defamation proceedings against her continue.

In a 2016 audio recording, Depp Depp vowed never to set his eyes on his wife after she publicly accused him of domestic abuse.

The decision sparked reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng