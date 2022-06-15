Popular Nigerian actress, Ivie Okujaye, recently welcomed a newborn baby to the joy of fans on social media

The movie star shared a video online of the adorable moment that her older daughters finally got to meet the newborn baby

The two young girls took turns to carry their little sister as they gushed over the newborn in the cute video

Popular Nollywood actress Ivie Okujaye is now a mother for the third time after she recently welcomed a baby girl.

The movie star took to her official social media page to share the good news with her numerous fans.

Ivie also shared another special moment with fans after she posted a video of her two older daughters meeting their new baby sister for the first time.

Actress Ivie Okujaye's two older daughters meet their new baby sister in cute video. Photos: @ivie_okujaye

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actress’ two daughters were seen walking gingerly towards the baby’s crib as they waved at her.

Another part of the video also showed the young girls taking turns to carry their baby sister and give her a peck on the head.

Taking to the caption, Ivie explained that her two daughters finally got a chance to meet the baby after months of them saying goodnight to her while she was in the tummy.

She wrote:

“After months of saying goodnight to baby “in The Tummy”, they finally get to meet her…. This moment right here… is everything. So grateful Lord, so grateful ☺️”

See the adorable video below:

Fans gush over sweet video of Ivie Okujaye’s two daughters meeting their newborn sister

Read what some of them had to say below:

Lydiaforson:

“I’m so emotional now… congratulations my Ivie ❤️.”

Charlesetubiebi:

“❤️ congratulations dearie .”

The_eromz:

“Awwww Ivie ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Sarah_ucheokewulonu:

“Congratulations .”

Jumaimomoh_:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Beautiful. Just .”

Chene_mii:

“Congratulations ❤️ it's the babies hair for me.”

Bubucakes_treats:

“Awww this is so lovely .”

Ikhifajoy:

“So precious .”

Nice one.

