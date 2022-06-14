Nigerian singer Wizkid’s ex Tania Omotayo shared some lovely photos as she celebrated her 30th birthday

Annie Idbia in a birthday message to Tania described as one of the most sincere human beings she has ever known

Aside Annie, fans and followers have since taken to social media to penned lovely birthday messages to her

Tania Omotayo, popular entrepreneur and ex-girlfriend to Nigerian singer Wizkid put up some lovely photos as she marked her 30th birthday in June.

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia was one of the many celebrities in the country to send her a birthday message.

Tania Omotayo shares lovely photos to mark birthday. Credit: @taniaomotayo

Source: Instagram

Annie in a statement said Annie is a hard worker and one of the most sincere humans she has ever known.

Sharing a lovely photo of Tania, Annie wrote:

“Happy birthday to one of the most sincere human I know … hard worker … incredible mother … beautiful wife and an all round Good Human… Always have love you…. Always will do.”

See the post below:

Celebrities and fans pen birthday message to Tania Omotayo

Many celebrities as well as fans and followers have since taken to social media to pen birthday message to Tania, see the post below:

tokemakinwa:

"Happy birthday baby cakes ."

stephaniecoker:

"Big T is finally 30! Welcome to the 3rd floor beautiful ❤️"

lindaosifo:

"Happy Birthday gorgeous. Welcome to the 3rd floor.."

officialosas:

"Taniiiiiiiaaaaa!!!! Happiest birthday darling!!! Have the best time celebrating! XoxoxO ."

anmaybits:

"Happy 30th babes it’s an honor to have been part of your celebration, keep breaking limits ❤️‍."

dami.us:

"Happy Birthday!!!!!!!!! I hope that you have a blast ❤️❤️❤️."

Tania Omotayo gives a blunt response about dating Wizkid

Tania Omotayo, who is Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, trended on social media over her blunt response in an interview.

In the video, which has gone viral, Tania was asked if she doesn’t feel hurt by the fact that the only thing most people know her for is that she once dated Wizkid.

Tania, in a blunt response, kept a straight face as she said:

“Did I not date him?”

Source: Legit.ng