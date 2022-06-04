Popular Yoruba actress Bimbo Afolayan is in an excited mood as she becomes the latest mother in the Nigerian movie industry as she

This comes as the Yoruba actress and her popular husband Okiki Afolayan welcomed a bouncing baby girl

Celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the celebrity couple, have since taken to social media to send congratulation messages to the couples

Yoruba actress Bimbo Afolayan and her husband Okiki Afolayan are in a celebration mood as they have welcomed a bouncing baby girl to their family.

Bimbo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her and her hubby Okiki as she showed off her baby bump.

Bimbo Afolayan pens appreciation message as she welcomes baby girl. Credit: @bimboafolayan

Source: Instagram

The actress went on to pen an appreciation to her family for standing by her throughout her pregnancy stage.

A look at her Instagram account showed she welcomed the baby at Houston Methodist West Hospital in the United States

She wrote:

“THANK YOU GOD FOR SHINNING. YOUR LIGHT On my family @okikiafolayan baby We made it! She is here. Oh I waited! We waited! Now you are here my princess looking at you we are speechless and words fail me, we will love and cherish you forever A big thanks to my family (the afolayans &the ogunnowos for standing by us through this 9months with love and prayers! We are blessed!”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate the Afolayan

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

wumitoriola:

"Thank you Jesus congratulations beautiful people❤️❤️."

reginachukwu:

"I meannnnnnnnnn the joy this brings to my heart can’t be quantified. THANK YOU JESUS "

mo_bimpe:

"Wow our princess is here Big congratulations strong woman, big congratulations my people ."

mimisola_daniels:

"Yaaay Big congratulations to the Afolayan May she be a blessing to this generation."

Source: Legit.ng