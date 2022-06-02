Destiny Etiko through her foundation has added the responsibility of her gateman's daughter's education to hers

The actress in a post on her Instagram page revealed that the girl's education is covered up to the university level

Fans and colleagues of the movie star have commended her for taking on such a noble cause for the young girl

The daughter of Destiny Etiko's gateman will have a university degree in life, all thanks to the actress and her foundation.

The Nollywood star took to social media with a post where she revealed that she has decided through her foundation to sponsor the little girl up to university level.

Fans commend Destiny Etiko for helping gateman's daughter Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Reiterating her love for the girl, Destiny shared her photo as she called on God to see her through the promise.

"And the beautiful melanin daughter of my gateman just a scholarship from DESTINY ETIKO FOUNDATION to further her Education to university level ❤️LOVE HER SO MUCH @destinyetikofoundation_ So help us lord."

See the post below:

In another post, Destiny pointed out that making money without lifting other people up is not the way to live.

Nigerians commend Destiny Etiko

mayyuledochie:

" my kind hearted drama doll."

daveogbeni:

"God bless you . Bless you real good."

chikalann:

"Oh, I love this... May God continue to bless your beautiful heart."

ucheelendu:

"May the Lord continue to elevate you my darling sister with a heart of Gold. Love you always Des❤️"

mhiz_slimzzy0:

"God bless you so much ❤️❤️More grace to do more. God sent #destinyetikoofficial."

bossman2612:

"God bless you my sisteras you are doing it God will provide more money in your account in Jesus Christ name amen."

