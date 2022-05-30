A suspected thief met his waterloo after he stole a car belonging to Nollywood actress Chiamaka at a club in Lagos state

Chiamaka, in a post, said the man stole her purse, where her car keys were, and drove the car from Lagos Island to Gbagada on the mainland

The video has stirred reactions from social media users, especially the moment the suspect was being paraded

Nigerian actress Chiamaka shared a video that showed the face of the suspected thief who stole her car at a club in Lagos state.

The actress in the video revealed the man stole her purse where she kept her car keys.

Suspect drives actress Chiamaka's car from Lagos Island to Gbagada on the mainland. Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

He, however, met his waterloo after he was traced and apprehended in Gbagada on the mainland.

Chiamaka revealed they could catch the suspect through her car tracking device as she revealed he drove her car from Lagos Island to the mainland.

See the video below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

db_naturals_:

"There’s no excuse whatsoever for theft!!!! If you can protect your things in any means please do.. It’s the car tracker that saved the car."

dj_famzy:

"Omo!!!!! Abeg make una no steal my car for club ooo. I go dey extra careful now I sweet. Me I no wan cry."

___kendra:

"Why Oga Dey shake head? You steal am abi you no steal am! Ole!"

adeliz_couture:

"Somebody's LOML."

kimbehlee:

"Shey the boy con dey kabash abi what?? ."

maurison123

"You suppose thank God say e Dey Gbagada, what if you check afterwards e don reach Togo nko ?"

kingola_02:

"Person odogwuhe dey ask for forgiveness abi wetin he dey do."

dansegun:

They never want to work, always looking for who is working to steal from... I pray he rots in jail

Toyota Highlander stolen in Canada traced to Lagos

A shocking discovery was made when a Toyota Highlander car stolen in faraway Canada was traced down to Lagos, Nigeria.

The car was tracked and pinpointed to a location in Amuwo Odofin where it was already sampled for sale by a dealer.

According to the story, investigators asked the fellow who sampled the car to provide proof that the car was properly and legally imported into Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng