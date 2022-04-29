A Toyota Highlander car stolen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada has been found in Lagos state, Nigeria in what many has described as shocking

The vehicle which is said to belong to one Ahmad Abdallah, a resident of Toronto was tracked by a team of investigators to Amuwo Odofin

The investigators who posed as buyers asked the dealer who was in possession of the car to prove that the car was properly imported but he couldn't

A shocking discovery was made recently when a Toyota Highlander car stolen in faraway Canada was traced down to Lagos, Nigeria.

The car was tracked and pinpointed to a location in Amuwo Odofin where it was already sampled for sale by a dealer.

The Toyota car was sampled for sale.

How the car was found in Nigeria

According to the story, investigators asked the fellow who sampled the car to provide proof that the car was properly and legally imported into Nigeria.

The investigators posed as buys. The seller refused to provide paper works for the importation of the car.

According to CTV News:

“One of those Toyota Highlanders looked a lot like the car that was stolen from Abdallah in September. CTV News Investigates hired a team of Nigerian journalists to look into the situation.

“The team arranged to meet the vendor in a gravel lot in Amuwo Odofon, just west of the Nigerian capital, Lagos, in mid-April. The seller met the group and brought them over to the Highlander to examine it.

“He claimed the car was imported legally from the United States. But when the people posing as buyers asked to see the paperwork, he wouldn’t share it.

“However other identifying marks, when seen up close, confirmed it was indeed Abdallah’s car. And in the same lot, there was another car with Quebec plates.”

Phone stolen in the United States found in Ghana

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an iPhone stolen in the United States was traced to Ghana

The phone was initially declared missing in Washington DC, and all efforts to find it did not yield any positive results.

It was later found out that the phone came up and then when it was tracked, it was said to be in Ghana cooling off at a phone shop.

