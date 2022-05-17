Veteran Nollywood actor Uche Odoputa has taken to social media to cry out after his father was kidnapped

The film star explained that his father had been taken away for about two weeks as he called for prayers from well meaning Nigerians

Numerous fans and celebrities reacted to the sad news by consoling the actor and praying for his father’s safe return

Veteran Nigerian actor, Uche Odoputa, recently announced on social media that his father was a victim of kidnap.

Taking to his official social media page, Uche initially shared a photo of himself with his father and accompanied it with a simple caption asking for prayers.

Actor Uche Odoputa cries out after his father got kidnapped. Photo: @ucheodoputa1

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Dad we pray for your safe return #prayersneeded.”

However, in a subsequent post that was shared recently, Odoputa revealed more details and explained that his father had been kidnapped and was with his abductors for about two weeks.

He also asked his fans to join him in prayers for his father to safely be returned home. In his words:

“Friends please join me in praying for my father safe return from the hands of kidnappers that took him for over 2weeks now Mr Kenneth odoputa.”

See the post below:

Prayers pour in from fans and celebs for Uche Odoputa’s father’s safe return from kidnappers

A number of Nigerian celebrities and fans took to Uche’s comment section to console him and to also pray for his father’s safe return home. Read what some of them had to say below:

Afam_okereke:

“God! This is an experience I can not wish even my worst enemy. May the good Lord take control, keep him safe and return him to us..”

Effixzzyboss:

“He shall return complete in Jesus name.”

Realchidiebereaneke:

“The Lord will bring him back in Jesus Name.”

Queenwokoma:

“Jezzzz!!! He shall return safely.”

Jnrpope:

“Na wahooooooooo , when will all these stop…….only when we have competent leaders.”

Chizzyalichi:

“He will be back safely, Amen..”

Chidimokeme:

“The Lord will bring him back safe and grant you and your family strength in these trying times .”

K8henshaw:

“Hei.”

Hmm.

Actor Salami Rotimi escapes kidnap attempt

Nigerian actor, Salami Rotimi, cried out on social media after he was nearly a victim of kidnapping.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the obviously flustered film star explained how the event happened to his numerous followers.

Rotimi started off by sharing a photo of the grey car used for the operation with plate number FST350HH.

The actor then accompanied the photo with a short caption where he noted that about three men were involved.

