Veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri’s daughter, Yewande Adijat, recently got married in a beautiful ceremony

The movie star shared a series of videos from the Nikkah ceremony on his Instagram page to the joy of fans

Quadri wished his daughter and his son-in-law well as fans and other celebrities joined them in celebration

Popular Nollywood actor, Yinka Quadri, recently took to social media to gush over one of his daughters, Yewande Adijat, as she got married.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie veteran posted a photo and series of videos from his daughter’s Nikkah celebration.

Actor Yinka Quadri’s daughter weds. Photos:realyinkaquadri

Source: Instagram

Quadri posted a video online of his arrival at the mosque for the Nikkah as he congratulated his daughter and her boo. He wrote:

“My arrival at the Nikkah ceremony of my daughter, Adijat Yewande Quadri... My Princess, wishing you immense happiness, joy, and laughter for your married life. May you have a successful married life.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video below:

Yinka Quadri prays for his daughter

The top actor then posted another video of his daughter with her man at the mosque and accompanied it with words of prayers for their union.

He wrote:

“Congratulations my precious daughter.. May the relationship between you and your partner be filled with trust, respect, love and care throughout the lifetime.”

See the clip below:

See a photo of Yinka Quadri with the couple below:

Internet users congratulate Yinka Quadri on his daughter’s marriage

Congratulatory messages started to pour in from fans and celebs for Quadri’s daughter on her marriage. Read some of them below:

Sayo_anike:

“Congratulations sir❤️ wishing the couple more blessings.”

Officialdayo_:

“Amen . Congratulations to the couples.”

De_wrightz_chops_nd_grillz_01:

“Congratulations sir,may ur live long to reap the fruit of her labour, her home is blessed sir.”

Congratulations to the couple.

Yinka Quadri displays swag for Zazu song

Yinka Quadri put out his inner younger self on display in a TikTok video to the excitement of his fans.

The actor appeared like a gangster as he and his two daughters recreated roles of the trending music video of Zazu by Portable featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.

The 62-year-old Yinka acted the Olamide's Don role in the video as he put his gangster looks on display. He held his red cup and demonstrated young man swag.

Source: Legit.ng