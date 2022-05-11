Popular Nigerian blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) has spoken on the news that made the rounds about top actress, Genevieve Nnaji

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, SDK noted that all Genevieve needs now is love and prayers

SDK also bashed those peddling news that the actress was down due to the use of substances and she noted that there is no medical report to back the claims

Just recently, veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji became a trending topic after it was claimed that she was down over substance use and that she was in a mental health facility in Texas.

The news caused quite a buzz online and popular blogger, Stella Dimkoko Korkus (SDK), has now addressed the claims.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the media personality seemed to corroborate the claims that all is not well with Genevieve.

Blogger SDK speaks on Genevieve's alleged mental health crises, says actress needs love and prayers. Photos: @officialstelladimokokorkus

Source: Instagram

SDK told fans that all the actress needs at the moment is love and prayers and not for her issue to be breaking news.

Not stopping there, SDK lambasted people peddling claims that the actress was down as a result of drugs and explained that a person being unwell does not mean they are taking substances.

The blogger added that the claims were riddled with lies and that a real nurse who works in America will never confirm such sensitive information.

Part of SDK’s note reads:

“Would a real nurse who works in the US where the law works st#pidly come out to confirm such sensitive info riddled with lies instead of protecting by keeping quiet? Whoever you are, I pray you lose your license to practice any kind of nursing. It is not everything that is sensational please.”

Pray for Genevieve

The blogger also concluded her post by reiterating that Genevieve needs prayers.

In her words:

“Pray for Genevieve to come out of what she is going through and may God forgive those of you who are already slamming her online. DID YOU SEE A DOCTORS REPORT SAYING SHE TOOK DRUGS?”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as SDK speaks on Genevieve’s alleged substance use

Internet users had mixed reactions to the blogger’s post. Read what some of them had to say below:

Funmiaccessories1:

“Life is way deeper than what we see on the surface....We just can't have it all....May she receive divine heal from above, through Jesus Christ Our Lord Amen.”

Mazisaiah:

“It saddens me with invasion of her privacy. Medically they are not suppose to reveal patients details.but why????.”

Egobureteniola:

“Whatever she is going through I pray she finds peace and perfect healing.....May God Almighty be with her .”

Golden_burg:

“Why is it wrong to to report the news? Is it because Gene is everybody's fave?”

Mimmillicious:

“The news broke my heart really. I noted that she was not at Rita's marriage. Never knew she was down. Our very own Genny, African Julia Roberts. Nollywood icon. I agree that we should not tarnish her image. She broke through the glass ceiling when all these ones were still finding their feet. Our prayers are up. She will come out stronger , healthier and better. We still love her to the moon and back. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ our lil Fire dancer that time.”

49fiee:

“This your write up is a confirmation to gistlovers post. If indeed you're trying to respect Genny's privacy you should have ignored gistlovers story. Anyways, Genny has a video up on her stories link. Wishing Genny the very best.”

Moi.blessed:

“But "the whoever you are, I hope you loose your license " further confirms it happened and someone leaked it!”

Kome_wilson:

“Well u should have still kept quiet so why talk about the gist now? Don't tell me it's becos u want to debunk d drug gist.”

Kelisia_huntz:

“Stella you set just confirmed that something is def wrong with her, you are all the same jare, you've done worst too tbt .”

Hmm.

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all posts on Instagram

The veteran Nollywood actress caused her fans to worry on social media for the umpteenth time, following her latest move.

Genevieve who seemed to recently start keeping a very low profile on social media had fans asking questions about her wellbeing after she deleted all of her photos on Instagram.

It was also quickly pointed out by fans that the actress wasn’t following anybody on her page as she yanked off all her photos.

Source: Legit.ng