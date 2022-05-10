Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is gushing over his eldest brother, Leo's latest achievement and he is sharing the moment with fans online

The actor revealed that Leo was given a chieftaincy title in the city of Port Harcourt over the weekend and all of his brothers were there to show support

He shared photos with the new chief together with his other brothers and stated that he is called the Godfather

Ace movie star Yul is excited about his eldest brother, Leo Edochie after the man bagged a chieftaincy title recently.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share photos of the new chief and his other brothers as he declared that all of them were in Port Harcourt to witness the moment and support him.

Yul Edochie celebrates his eldest brother. Credit: @yuledochie

Yul admitted that it was such a memorable moment for them as they all refer to their eldest brother as the Godfather.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians congratulate Yul's brother

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Yul Edochie's post about his eldest brother, most of them congratulated the new chief.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Saint_chuks_:

"I can imagine what godfather was telling yul in the first slide..... Side chick weh all of us de enjoy.. e reach ur turn u carry come home."

Dueendinmaedochie:

"Congratulations Godfather."

Royalcharlie23:

"Na Pete Edochie be the real "Godfather" wey we know. Congrats to your big bros."

Stannis87:

"Congratulations Family is truly everything."

Southonyeka:

"Una father really has a good family foundation....more long life to him..Our Hero."

