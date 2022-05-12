Nollywood actor Yul Edochie continues to draw attention online especially concerning his affair with his wives

In the latest statement that has left social media agog, the actor said he was ready to speak on his 1st marriage to May

The actor said it has gotten to a point he has to speak up, this is coming days after he said he doesn’t want to put his wife May in a bad light

There seems to be more which the public has not been let in on the relationship between Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife May.

May’s action where she declared that the video the actor shared via his social media page to make the public believe all was well between them was an old video, seems to have sparked some reaction from her hubby.

It has gotten to a point where I will speak: Yul Edochie says. Credit: @yuledochie @mayedochie

Source: Instagram

May also said her family and faith don’t support polygamy.

This may be the reason why Yul in his latest statement that has set social media abuzz said he would now open up on what happened.

The actor dropped the hint via his Instagram account after he was criticized by fans for treating his first wife bad, Yul, however, said it has gotten to a point where he has to speak up.

He wrote:

“Silence is good. But it’s certainly not always the best answer. It has gotten to the point where I’ll speak.”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as Yul Edochie set to open up on 1st marriage with May

See the reactions below:

blessing_lolo:

"Wisdom they say it's profitable.. use your head before you speak. Ok."

dazzlingmom_cuties:

"You wan come tell us say she get boyfriend?? Oga better park."

ebai.nicol:

"For 17 years and you want to speak today ? speak we are listening ."

deliotasty:

"If you are tired of your marriage... you walk away sir... the embarrassment and none chalant altitude towards the whole thing is simply the problem... speaking your truth is almost impossible to believe now sha.."

Yul Edochie says he doesn't want to put his wife in a bad light, says there is always a reason for something

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie stirred reaction over a statement he made during an Instagram live session.

Yul said many people reacting to his decision to marry a new wife didn’t understand what was happening.

The Nollywood actor added that he wouldn’t put his wife in a bad light in public no matter what happens.

Source: Legit.ng