After 30 days of fasting durimg the holy month of Ramadan, Mualims all over the world celebrated Eid-el-Fitr on May 2

Several Nigerian celebrities both Chriatains and Muslims celebrated on the special day and shared photos as well as videos on social media

Some Nigerian actors also used the opportunity to show off their beautiful families in cute outfits

May 2nd was the small Eid in Islam which translates to the festival after 30 days of compulsory fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

As expected, Muslims around the world trooped oiut in their numbers to different praying grounds to pray and celebrate afterwards.

Mercy Aigbe and others mark Eid with photos Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/@iam_emoney1/@adedimejilateef

Muslim Nigerian celebrities did not miss out on the festivities as they as also wore their best outfits, headed to the prayer point, and eventually flooded social media with adorable photos.

The celebration was not limited to Muslim stars alone, some Christains also shared the moment.

Legit.ng has put together a list of celebs who marked Eid.

1. Mercy Aigbe

The Nollywood actress became a Muslim when she married her husband, Kazeem Adeoti and she has been playing the part.

Mercy shared gorgeous photos of herself rocking an ankara print outfit with a veil to match just like an Alhaja.

Mercy also shared an adorable photo with her hubby, the Alhaji wearing the popular agbada fit with a cap to match.

2. E-money

The popular billionaire went all out with his Eid outfit as he decided to go with an Arab themed outfit complete with a headscarf.

E money also tagged himself the crown Prince of Africa and attached the title Sheikh to his name.

The billionaire warmed the hearts of many with his supportive gesture.

3. Mide Martins

The actress shared photos with her children at the eid ground where they mingled with others Muslims in their area to pray.

She then shared a video where she was seen with her hubby, Afeez Abiodun presumably after prayers.

Mide's captions were heavy with prayers and gratitude to God.

4. Adedimeji Lateef

Lateef and his wife Mo Bimpe served goals as they shared photos that got everyone gushing over them.

Lateef donned an embroidered agbada piece with a statement cap while his wife rocked a simple gown and a headpiece turban.

As expected, the Alhaji and Alhaja caption worked for their post.

5. Tunde Owokoniran

The actor was another Nigerian star who proudly flaunted his entire family on the day of Eid.

Tunde's two adorable children, a boy and girl matched their outfits with the corresponding parent.

The actor's cute children stole the show.

6. Laide Bakare

Laide Bakare put together an all white outfit with a hint of gold for Eid and she shared beautiful photos on her Instagram page.

From indications, the actress had Muslim clerics in her home to end the holy month of Ramadan and usher in the festivities.

Laide's mum and kids were also seen in the video.

7. Jide Awobona

The popular actor shared a clip from the proceedings at the prayer ground before prayers as he joined other Muslims in celebrating.

The actor rocked a green outfit and had a celeb moment after prayers as kids as well as adults took turns to take pictures with him.

Some fans of the actor gushed over his Eid look.

Source: Legit.ng