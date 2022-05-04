Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is set to celebrate her last daughter Divine on her second birthday

Ahead of the occasion, the actress shared a video of her daughter rocking a wig as she gets playful with it

Mercy, in a statement, added that the most challenging part of motherhood is when a mother sees her kids grow up

Talented actress and mother of four Mercy Johnson Okojie has expressed excitement ahead of her daughter Divine Okojie’s second birthday.

Mercy took to her social media timeline to share a video of her daughter rocking a wig on her head as she gets playful.

My baby will be 2 in a bit - Mercy Johnson. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The excited mother went on to drop a tip for mothers and prospective mothers as she said no one would tell them that the hardest part of motherhood is when their kids grow up.

Sharing the video via her IG page, Mercy wrote:

“My baby will be 2 in a bit.... I am happy .... No one tells you ,that the hardest part of motherhood is when your kids grow up... @theokojiekids ♥️. My Reason and My Life. @isabelimobio and Divine are always quarrelling and settling ”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate with Mercy Johnson ahead of daughter’s birthday

Many of the actress' fans have since taken to the comment section to celebrate her daughter.

iamfaithojo:

"My show killer ."

maythe16thsneakers:

"Happy Birthday in advance baby girl. You will live long and prosper."

princessadenike_1:

"No oversized shoe today happy birthday in advance baby gal❤️."

iamyejide:

"I am surprised she does not have oversized shoes on. Babies and big shoes are just unexplainable."

chichi_ngonadi:

"Today is wig not oversized shoe lastborn zukwanuike in addy baby ❤️."

jovahman:

"❤️❤️awwww! My baby Didi a very happy birthday to you great grace much love ❤️❤️❤️it’s the wig for me."

Source: Legit.ng