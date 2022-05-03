Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu joined numerous Nollywood stars to congratulate her colleague Bidemi Kosoko

This comes after Bidemi became the latest Nigerian actress to welcome a baby, with the report going viral some hours ago

Celebrating Bidemi, Regina shared a video of the pregnant actress showing some dance moves and looking elegant

Nollywood especially the Yoruba movie industry is in a celebration mood after the report broke out that actress Bidemi Kosoko, who is also one of the daughters of veteran actor Jide Kosoko had welcomed a baby.

While many Nollywood stars as well as fans and followers have stormed Bidemi and the Kosoko’s social media pages to congratulate them on the new addition to their family, actress Regina Chukwu took to her social media timeline to share a video of her and the new mother.

Bidemi Kosoko smiles as she gave some energetic vibes. Credit: @reginachukwu @bidemi_kosoko

Source: Instagram

The video showed Bidemi who was pregnant showing some dance steps to the excitement of some friends,

Sharing the video, Regina wrote:

Congratulations my darling Bidemi, My strongest,Tweaking at 9 months preggy , Baby you are one strong prego and also sexy @bidemi_kosoko congratulations to you and your family baby.”

See the video below:

Fans hail Bidemi Kosoko’s dance skills

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nollywood stars as well as fans and followers, see them below:

luxurycouture_by_mo:

"As in her energy."

oluremibukola:

"Congratulations at bidemi kosoko, I'm next in Jesus name ."

chrisbethjumi_fabrics:

"As in d strongest Tweaking with high heelscongratulations to her."

tbytstitches:

"Congratulations to you sweetie ❤️."

iamkemikorede:

"Congratulations my babygirl❤️❤️❤️ video credit unko ???"

iamkemykorede_backuppage:

"Her Energy no dey here olorun❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations my baby girl."

Jubilation as Bidemi Kosoko welcomes baby girl

Actress, Bidemi Kosoko is the latest celebrity mother and her family members are over-excited about the new addition.

Bidemi's father, Jide Kosoko and sister Shola made their announcement on Instagram by sharing photos of the newborn baby and new mother.

Jide expressed how excited he is to add to his grandchildren as he revealed that the mother and baby are doing fine.

He wrote:

"A big congratulations to the Kosoko and Bankole Family, as Abidek gave birth to baby girl this morning, an addition to my grand children. Join me in thanking God and prayer for mother never to witness after birth sickness. Thank you my people."

